Hill Harper Diagnoses Biden’s Black Voter Problem



Tara is joined by Michigan senatorial candidate Hill Harper to discuss his grassroots campaign and talk about his plans to heal the political division in his state. They dive deep into the roots of the recent uncontested voter protest and examine Donald Trump’s gains with Black voters, and Hill offers advice to Joe Biden on how to reconnect with Michigan progressives.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Hill Harper

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervison: Conor Nevins

