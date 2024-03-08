 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hill Harper Diagnoses Biden’s Black Voter Problem

Michigan senatorial candidate Hill Harper joins to discuss his grassroots campaign and talk about his plans to heal the political division in his state

By Tara Palmeri
President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address


Tara is joined by Michigan senatorial candidate Hill Harper to discuss his grassroots campaign and talk about his plans to heal the political division in his state. They dive deep into the roots of the recent uncontested voter protest and examine Donald Trump’s gains with Black voters, and Hill offers advice to Joe Biden on how to reconnect with Michigan progressives.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Hill Harper
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervison: Conor Nevins

