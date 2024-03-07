Kazuchika Okada or The Rock: Whose Heel Turn Means More?



Kazuchika Okada officially becomes All Elite and sides with the Young Bucks. David and Kaz react to this and compare it to The Rock’s heel turn. They get into the following:

Reactions to Kazuchika Okada joining AEW (3:00)

The Rock’s heel turn and how long it lasts (11:30)

Drew McIntyre is hater of the year (17:35)

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso (24:00)

Swerve season approaches (35:30)

AEW justifying Darby Allin’s spot at AEW Revolution (42:30)

Mercedes Moné will reportedly debut in AEW next week (53:15)

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday April 5 from 5-7 p.m. ET for our meet-and-greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling., Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS