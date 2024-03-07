 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Is Blind’ Finale

The ladies discuss AD and Clay’s wedding, Amy and Johnny’s wedding, Jimmy and Chelsea’s abrupt breakup, the online buzz, and what everyone is saying about this season overall

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Juliet and Callie are back this week for part two and are diving deep into all things Love Is Blind finale! The ladies discuss AD and Clay’s wedding (1:09), Amy and Johnny’s wedding (16:05), Jimmy and Chelsea’s abrupt breakup (20:38), the online buzz, and what everyone is saying about this season overall (24:14), and at the end they discuss the lake party a little more (30:02).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

