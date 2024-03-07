

Juliet and Callie are back this week for part two and are diving deep into all things Love Is Blind finale! The ladies discuss AD and Clay’s wedding (1:09), Amy and Johnny’s wedding (16:05), Jimmy and Chelsea’s abrupt breakup (20:38), the online buzz, and what everyone is saying about this season overall (24:14), and at the end they discuss the lake party a little more (30:02).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

