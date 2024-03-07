Phil Jagielka: How to Be a Premier League Defender (and Backup Keeper)

Today on the Fozcast we have Everton and Sheffield United icon Phil Jagielka! Jags has played more than 800 games in his career. Four of those appearances were in goal, and 40 caps were for England!

Jags talks to us about Neil Warnock and how fiery he can be in the dressing room! We also have a flashback to the Brazil 2014 World Cup and how players were getting media trained whilst they were out there by using a whiteboard! Everton and Sheffield United where the two big clubs in Phil’s career, and we touch on the highs and the lows throughout these times and how he felt like he never got to say goodbye to the fans properly.

Strap in for this one, it’s a belter!

