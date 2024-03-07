 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Mockumentary of All Time

Dave, Neil, and Joanna check in on their big movie bet before talking about their favorite mockumentaries!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best mockumentary of all time! But first, they check in on the big movie bet following the release of Joanna’s pick, Dune: Part Two (4:13). Then, they get into the discussion by talking about some of their favorite mockumentaries (13:06). Later, they discuss some pretrial awards and dismissals (25:48), reveal each of their top three picks for the best mockumentary of all time, and listen to some of your picks to figure out which four should make it to the final poll (34:13).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best mockumentary of all time? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Poll

What is the best mockumentary film of all time?

view results
  • 28%
    Dave: ‘Best in Show’
    (11 votes)
  • 2%
    Joanna: ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’
    (1 vote)
  • 7%
    Neil: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
    (3 votes)
  • 60%
    Listener: ‘This Is Spinal Tap’
    (23 votes)
38 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

