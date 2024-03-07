The Loaded Eastern Conference, Early March Madness Look Ahead, and Kirk Cousins to the Falcons?

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping the latest trends in the NBA, including the Eastern Conference playoff race (1:00). Then, they transition to discussing their OKC Thunder future bet and the Warriors’ odds to make the playoffs (17:10). Then, they give out some early NCAA tournament plays (29:45) and try to figure out a home for Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins (37:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for Thursday night’s slate and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (44:10).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Drew Van Steenbergen

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify