The Mock Draft Oscars

Plus, the guys discuss Saquon Barkley entering free agency

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 18 North Carolina at Clemson Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The guys start by discussing the Giants moving away from Saquon Barkley and why it’s both a sad breakup and the right thing for the team to do (1:42). Next, inspired by the upcoming Academy Awards, they go through DK’s updated mock draft on The Ringer’s 2024 NFL Draft Guide … Oscars-style! (5:58).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

