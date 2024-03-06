 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Check-In With Julian McWilliams. Plus, Late-Game Woes for the C’s.

Brian and Julian discuss Lucas Giolito’s injury and Brian Bello’s extension talks

By Brian Barrett
Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images


Brian breaks down the Celtics’ collapse in Cleveland on Tuesday night and why the team has struggled to score in crunch time (0:40). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about the Sox’s spring training so far, Lucas Giolito’s injury and how it affects the pitching staff, Brian Bello’s reported contract extension, Rafael Devers’s season outlook, and more (26:45). Then, Brian and Jamie answer a listener email and talk about the Pats’ offseason (1:12:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Julian McWilliams
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

‘Dune’ and the White Savior Narrative, Plus ‘Shogun’ Reactions | The Midnight Boys

How is FX handling its historical drama?

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Are the Celtics Historically Dominant? Plus, Future Power Rankings.

The guys also talk about the Celtics’ fourth-quarter collapse against the Cavaliers

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

It’s Hometowns! And More on ‘Love Is Blind.’

Juliet and Callie return to talk Hometowns week on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Love Is Blind’

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

John Cena’s Planned Heel Turn, Plus a Deep Dive on the Rock and Solo Sikoa Thumb Theories 

Ben, Khal, and Brian also discuss how they are feeling heading into the Showcase of the Immortals and talk through the legacy of Bull Nakano, who was announced as the latest 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Stone-Cold Kylian

Musa and Ryan discuss Kylian Mbappé’s brace ending Real Sociedad’s brilliant debut campaign

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Winners and Losers of the NFL’s Franchise Tag Deadline

Nine NFL players received a franchise tag by Tuesday’s deadline. What do those moves mean for free agency? Which untagged players might now cash in? And could the running back market crater once again?

By Austin Gayle