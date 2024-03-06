Spring Training Check-In With Julian McWilliams. Plus, Late-Game Woes for the C’s.



Brian breaks down the Celtics’ collapse in Cleveland on Tuesday night and why the team has struggled to score in crunch time (0:40). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about the Sox’s spring training so far, Lucas Giolito’s injury and how it affects the pitching staff, Brian Bello’s reported contract extension, Rafael Devers’s season outlook, and more (26:45). Then, Brian and Jamie answer a listener email and talk about the Pats’ offseason (1:12:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Julian McWilliams

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

