John Cena’s Planned Heel Turn, Plus a Deep Dive on the Rock and Solo Sikoa Thumb Theories



We are officially one month out from WrestleMania XL! Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss how they are feeling heading into the Showcase of the Immortals and then kick off the show by talking through the legacy of Bull Nakano, who was announced as the latest 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee (4:45).

Then they get into the following headlines from the week:

John Cena says he was about to turn heel during his feud with the Rock (6:47)

John Cena lists his Mount Rushmore (16:49)

AEW reportedly suspends Sammy Guevara after his match with Jeff Hardy (20:52)

Omos wants another match with Bobby Lashley (29:45)

Then in They Said What?! they react to Kaz’s take on The Masked Man Show on what the Rock’s thumb really means (40:16).

Afterward, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for hot takes from you, the people, regarding Chad Gable and whether or not it was a missed moment for him to be Kurt Angle’s “son” (49:53).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (64:24) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (65:39).

Join us for the Ringer Wrestling Show meet and greet on Friday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chickies and Petes South Philly!

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

