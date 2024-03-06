 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stone-Cold Kylian

Musa and Ryan discuss Kylian Mbappé’s brace ending Real Sociedad’s brilliant debut campaign

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Real Sociedad v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan recap Tuesday’s Champions League second legs, which saw Bayern and PSG progress to the quarterfinals. In the end, it was relatively stress-free for both, as Bayern put three past Lazio (02:23), thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and a sneaky header from Thomas Müller. For PSG, Kylian Mbappé took charge, and his brace was enough to end Real Sociedad’s brilliant debut campaign (15:46). They also discuss Mbappé further, and following analysis by Thierry Henry, they look at the comparisons to the greats and the player he can become.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn

