Inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Court on Super Tuesday

Tara and Marc Caputo from The Bulwark reflect on the history of Trump’s legal woes leading up to this point and survey what’s left of the presidential race. They speculate and debate about the political futures of Joe Biden, Nikki Haley, the RNC, and much more.

By Tara Palmeri
Trump Campaign Hosts Election Night Watch Party


For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Marc Caputo
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

