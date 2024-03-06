Inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Court on Super Tuesday



Tara and Marc Caputo from The Bulwark take a break from Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party festivities to reflect on the history of Trump’s legal woes leading up to this point and survey what’s left of the presidential race. They speculate and debate about the political futures of Joe Biden, Nikki Haley, the RNC, and much more.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Marc Caputo

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify