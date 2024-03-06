Lost Vegas, England Vs. Ireland Preview, Rumors Flying, and Leicester’s Dan McKellar



With one of the biggest games of the season coming up this weekend, the lads give some insight into the England camp ahead of their showdown with Ireland in Twickenham. Goodey gives his take on how he thinks England needs to play to have a chance against the form team in world rugby. We also take a look at Scotland’s trip to Rome and what to expect from Wales vs. France. Goodey catches up with Leicester’s head coach Dan McKellar, and the lads discuss what lessons Rugby can learn from NRL’s successful outing in Las Vegas.

