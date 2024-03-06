Franchise Tag Deadline and Oscar Comps

Nora, Steven, and Lindsay open by discussing some of the top players that have been franchise tagged and what it means for their future negotiations. In honor of the 2024 Oscars, they continue by comparing the best remaining free agents to some Oscar-nominated films.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Lindsay Jones
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
