 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Franchise Tag Deadline and Oscar Comps

Nora, Steven, and Lindsay run through the top players who got the franchise tag and compare some free agents to Oscar-nominated films

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Lindsay Jones
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images


Nora, Steven, and Lindsay open by discussing some of the top players that have been franchise tagged and what it means for their future negotiations. In honor of the 2024 Oscars, they continue by comparing the best remaining free agents to some Oscar-nominated films.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Lindsay Jones
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Dual Threat

The Latest

‘Full Swing’ Season 2, Joel Dahmen on a Life-Changing Year, Plus API Preview!

House and Hubbard recap Austin Eckroat’s Cognizant Classic win before Joel Dahmen joins the pod!

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Court on Super Tuesday

Tara and Marc Caputo from The Bulwark reflect on the history of Trump’s legal woes leading up to this point and survey what’s left of the presidential race. They speculate and debate about the political futures of Joe Biden, Nikki Haley, the RNC, and much more.

By Tara Palmeri

Does Vince Staples Have Any Friends in ‘The Vince Staples Show’?

The rapper-actor is portrayed as isolated from friends and family on his new show

By Erika Ramirez, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

“We Thought He’d Be Angry”

Jason talks to Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald about Russell Wilson, the buzz around the Bears at the combine, and much more

By Jason Goff

The Money and Power Behind the Oscars Red Carpet

Matt and Lauren Sherman talk the state of the Oscars as a fashion and brand platform

By Matthew Belloni

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Garth Brooks, “Friends in Low Places”

On the second-to-last episode of ‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s,’ we’re covering Garth’s massive country shout-along

By Rob Harvilla