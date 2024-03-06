 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Full Swing’ Season 2, Joel Dahmen on a Life-Changing Year, Plus API Preview!

House and Hubbard recap Austin Eckroat’s Cognizant Classic win before Joel Dahmen joins the pod!

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round Two Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start off with Austin Eckroat’s Cognizant Classic win and then preview the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational (02:23). Then, they discuss their first impressions of Full Swing Season 2 (15:51) before being joined by one of the stars of the show, Joel Dahmen, to discuss his episode and what the past year has been like for him as a father, golfer, and celebrity (22:26). They end with their favorite picks for the API (49:38).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Joel Dahmen
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

