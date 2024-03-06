‘Full Swing’ Season 2, Joel Dahmen on a Life-Changing Year, Plus API Preview!



House and Hubbard start off with Austin Eckroat’s Cognizant Classic win and then preview the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational (02:23). Then, they discuss their first impressions of Full Swing Season 2 (15:51) before being joined by one of the stars of the show, Joel Dahmen, to discuss his episode and what the past year has been like for him as a father, golfer, and celebrity (22:26). They end with their favorite picks for the API (49:38).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guest: Joel Dahmen

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

