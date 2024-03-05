Crickets for the Bucks’ Recent Success and Giving Caitlin Clark Her Flowers



Austin and Pausha are back and start things off by discussing why no one seems to be talking about the Bucks, despite being on a six-game winning streak (1:20). Then, they sort through the teams that could give the Bucks and Nuggets the most trouble throughout the rest of the season (16:00), and wrap things up with a shout-out to Caitlin Clark for becoming the all-time leading scorer in college basketball (42:10)!

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

