Crickets for the Bucks’ Recent Success and Giving Caitlin Clark Her Flowers

Austin and Pausha also discuss which teams could give the Bucks and Nuggets the most trouble going forward

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Los Angeles Clippers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are back and start things off by discussing why no one seems to be talking about the Bucks, despite being on a six-game winning streak (1:20). Then, they sort through the teams that could give the Bucks and Nuggets the most trouble throughout the rest of the season (16:00), and wrap things up with a shout-out to Caitlin Clark for becoming the all-time leading scorer in college basketball (42:10)!

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

