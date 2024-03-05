 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Sean O’Malley Exorcise His Demons at UFC 299? Plus, Dustin Poirier the Underdog, MVP’s Debut, and a CRAZY Weekend in Combat Sports.

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and Troy Farkas also talk about whether Michael “Venom” Page is making his UFC debut too late into his career, whether surging welterweight Jack Della Maddalena has what it takes to beat Gilbert Burns, and much more

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Days before Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and Troy Farkas plop down on their couches to watch 72 consecutive hours of sanctioned violence, the lads are here to talk about all the action across UFC, PFL, and boxing this weekend. Here’s the rundown:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • What’s changed since Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera fought in 2020? (02:35)
  • What a win would do for O’Malley’s superstardom (09:21)
  • Main event predictions (22:36)
  • Why fighting Benoit Saint-Denis maaay be a bad idea for Dustin Poirier (26:05)
  • Whether Michael “Venom” Page is making his UFC debut too late into his career (36:39)
  • Whether surging welterweight Jack Della Maddalena has what it takes to beat Gilbert Burns (46:00)
  • Can Petr Yan finally get back on track against Song Yadong? (53:18)
  • The massive stakes for Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida (59:14)
  • Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou preview (01:03:36)
  • Petesy’s two minutes on Cédric Doumbé’s Thursday fight in PFL Europe (01:11:46)
  • Discord questions (01:15:14)
  • Final thoughts (01:17:23)

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

