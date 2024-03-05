Can Sean O’Malley Exorcise His Demons at UFC 299? Plus, Dustin Poirier the Underdog, MVP’s Debut, and a CRAZY Weekend in Combat Sports.

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and Troy Farkas also talk about whether Michael “Venom” Page is making his UFC debut too late into his career, whether surging welterweight Jack Della Maddalena has what it takes to beat Gilbert Burns, and much more