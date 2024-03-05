 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dame Still Has It, Gearing Up for a Boston-Denver Collision, and Can Wemby Upset Gobert for the DPOY?

Verno and KOC also discuss whether Oklahoma City can match the Lakers’ size, how Gary Harris’s shooting is affecting the Magic, why you should still be wary about the Heat, and the Kings’ fourth-quarter meltdown against the Bulls

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Clippers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Bucks’ impressive win over the Clippers, even though they were without Giannis (01:42). Dame showed us he still has some of his Portland magic as the Clippers continue to slide. The Celtics are riding high after completely blowing out the Warriors over the weekend, extending their win streak to 11. The guys then preview the Celtics’ highly anticipated Thursday night matchup against the Nuggets (20:39). After the Thunder lost to the Lakers, the guys debate whether Oklahoma City can match their size if the two meet in the playoffs again. Plus, there is discussion of who will win the Defensive Player of the Year award (32:05). The guys also get into how Gary Harris’s shooting is affecting the Magic, why you should still be wary about the Heat, and the Kings’ fourth-quarter meltdown against the Bulls (48:48).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

