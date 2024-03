Tate Frazier and Kevin O’Connor discuss the downtrend of scoring in the NBA, KOC’s MVP power rankings, and Robbie Avila’s NBA fit before Tate is joined by Cousin Sal to do over- and under-reactions to the most recent news in the sports world and check out some odds for the 2024 Oscars. Finally, they finish things off with a trip on the riverboat casino.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

Producers: Jack Wilson, Tucker Tashjian, and Jonathan Frias

