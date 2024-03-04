 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Wilson’s Next Stop, the Vikings’ QB Plan, Lions Trade Buzz, and More!

Plus, what exactly is the league doing to kickoffs?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Russell Wilson was informed on Monday that he will be released by the Denver Broncos. Does the 35-year-old still have what it takes to be a franchise QB for his next team? Assuming the Bears take Caleb Williams no. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft, where will Justin Fields end up? Plus, what exactly is the league doing to kickoffs?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

