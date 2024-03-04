Russell Wilson’s Next Stop, the Vikings’ QB Plan, Lions Trade Buzz, and More!



Russell Wilson was informed on Monday that he will be released by the Denver Broncos. Does the 35-year-old still have what it takes to be a franchise QB for his next team? Assuming the Bears take Caleb Williams no. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft, where will Justin Fields end up? Plus, what exactly is the league doing to kickoffs?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Social: Eduardo Ocampo

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

