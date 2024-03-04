Russ Is Out, J.J. McCarthy Is In, Fastest WR Class Ever, and More Combine Winners

The guys open by talking through the potential landing spots for Russell Wilson ahead of his imminent release from the Broncos (3:17). Next, they recap the weekend results from the NFL combine by assigning a handful of awards, “bonks,” and “icks,” including the award for the prospect with the most performative behavior, Xavier Worthy breaking the 40-yard dash record, Amarius Mims’s staggering measurements, and much more (10:33).
Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Producer: Kai Grady
