‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ Reactions



Words aren’t the only thing that tell people what you’re thinking … but Ben, Matt James, and Justin Charity use words to give their spoiler-free thoughts on the sensational second installment in Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII remake/sequel trilogy. Tap into the lifestream as the three-person podcast party breaks down the game’s open-world structure, combat, music, mini-games, and more. They close with their hopes for the final act of the trilogy and nominations for future remakes.

Host: Ben Lindbergh

Guests: Justin Charity and Matt James

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

