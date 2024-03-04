 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ Reactions

Ben is joined by Justin and Matt to dive deep into the game’s combat, music, and more!

By Ben Lindbergh and Justin Charity
Words aren’t the only thing that tell people what you’re thinking … but Ben, Matt James, and Justin Charity use words to give their spoiler-free thoughts on the sensational second installment in Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII remake/sequel trilogy. Tap into the lifestream as the three-person podcast party breaks down the game’s open-world structure, combat, music, mini-games, and more. They close with their hopes for the final act of the trilogy and nominations for future remakes.

Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Justin Charity and Matt James
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

