Mike and Jesse start with some NBA talk, specifically about the Celtics and Jayson Tatum’s value in the card market (3:39). Then, they are joined by Brandon Verzal to talk about his TV show, The Card Life (13:14). Later, they get into an update from SGC (36:14) before answering your mailbag questions (50:24).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Brandon Verzal

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

