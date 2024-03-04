The Media’s Take on Caleb Williams, Remembering Chris Mortensen, the Case of Timothy Burke, and Bryan’s Movie Debut



Bryan and David kick off the show with the announcement of Bryan’s movie debut (00:30). Then they get into this week’s topics, starting with the NFL scouting combine and a discussion about what the media is saying about quarterback Caleb Williams ahead of the NFL draft (9:22). Afterward, they discuss the legacy of the late Chris Mortenson (25:40). Later in the notebook dump, they discuss the case of Timothy Burke, the Joe Biden New Yorker profile, the fantasy booking of the Democratic convention, and politicians tweeting out sad polls (35:30).

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Brian H. Waters

