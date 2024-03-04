 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Media’s Take on Caleb Williams, Remembering Chris Mortensen, the Case of Timothy Burke, and Bryan’s Movie Debut

Bryan and David also talk about the fantasy booking of the Democratic convention and sad polls from politicians

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Bryan and David kick off the show with the announcement of Bryan’s movie debut (00:30). Then they get into this week’s topics, starting with the NFL scouting combine and a discussion about what the media is saying about quarterback Caleb Williams ahead of the NFL draft (9:22). Afterward, they discuss the legacy of the late Chris Mortenson (25:40). Later in the notebook dump, they discuss the case of Timothy Burke, the Joe Biden New Yorker profile, the fantasy booking of the Democratic convention, and politicians tweeting out sad polls (35:30).

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

News Around the NBA, How Many Interceptions for Mahomes, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the D3 cover Jalen Brunson’s injury, LeBron’s 40,000-point mark, some college basketball, and more

By Cousin Sal Iacono

New Film Heads and a New Direction for Netflix and Disney

Netflix jas hired producer Dan Lin as its new head of film, and Disney promoted David Greenbaum as its new head of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss what this means for both studios.

By Matthew Belloni

Matt Hamachek on Episodes 5 and 6 of ‘The Dynasty’

Matt Hamachek comes on to discuss Tom Brady’s ACL injury, Matt Cassel and the 2008 Pats’ surprisingly strong season, and the Aaron Hernandez saga

By Brian Barrett

Sting Goes Out a Champ! Plus, the Rock Continues to Draw Heat!

David and Kazx discuss the recent weekend full of drama in the world of pro wrestling

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The First Wave of Conference Tournaments, Dan Hurley in Dad Mode, and Memphis’s Miraculous Comeback With J. Kyle Mann and AAO Harry

Plus, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers’ incredible comeback against UAB, Nike’s ugly tournament shooting shirts, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

NLD and the Title Race

Who’s got the best run-in and who can go the distance? Plus, what’s happened to Manchester United?

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes