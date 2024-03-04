 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News Around the NBA, How Many Interceptions for Mahomes, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the D3 cover Jalen Brunson’s injury, LeBron’s 40,000-point mark, some college basketball, and more

By Cousin Sal Iacono
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers


Cousin Sal and the D3 recap the most recent news around the NBA, including Jalen Brunson’s injury and LeBron hitting the 40,000 mark (5:33). They then give out their play of the day (16:35) and discuss some college basketball (23:00), seeing as Selection Sunday is just a few weeks away. Finally, they take a look at the most recent NFL news (27:42) as the combine finishes up, and betaches (49:09).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Against All Odds with Cousin Sal

The Latest

The Media’s Take on Caleb Williams, Remembering Chris Mortensen, the Case of Timothy Burke, and Bryan’s Movie Debut

Bryan and David also talk about the fantasy booking of the Democratic convention and sad polls from politicians

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

New Film Heads and a New Direction for Netflix and Disney

Netflix jas hired producer Dan Lin as its new head of film, and Disney promoted David Greenbaum as its new head of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss what this means for both studios.

By Matthew Belloni

Matt Hamachek on Episodes 5 and 6 of ‘The Dynasty’

Matt Hamachek comes on to discuss Tom Brady’s ACL injury, Matt Cassel and the 2008 Pats’ surprisingly strong season, and the Aaron Hernandez saga

By Brian Barrett

Sting Goes Out a Champ! Plus, the Rock Continues to Draw Heat!

David and Kazx discuss the recent weekend full of drama in the world of pro wrestling

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The First Wave of Conference Tournaments, Dan Hurley in Dad Mode, and Memphis’s Miraculous Comeback With J. Kyle Mann and AAO Harry

Plus, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers’ incredible comeback against UAB, Nike’s ugly tournament shooting shirts, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

NLD and the Title Race

Who’s got the best run-in and who can go the distance? Plus, what’s happened to Manchester United?

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes