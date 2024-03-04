 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Are These Refs Thinking? Our Reaction to the Manchester Derby!

The lads also give their thoughts on Darwin Nunez’s 99th-minute winner for Liverpool and the chaotic ending to Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Valencia

By Ben Foster

Ben Foster, Mark Goldbridge and Dave Watson have a lot to unpack in this week’s Football Fill-In! Man City completed a league double over Man United in Sunday’s Manchester Derby, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scoring screamers. But Goldbridge claims Foden is stat padding!

Refereeing mistakes dominated the headlines this weekend. Liverpool stayed top of the Premier League thanks to Darwin Nunez’s 99th-minute winner, but it was overshadowed by controversy around a drop-ball incident at the other end. The lads give their thoughts on that, plus the chaotic ending to Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Valencia, in which Jude Bellingham was sent off after scoring what he thought was the winner!

Don’t miss all of that, as well as:

⚒️ A HUGE week for David Moyes!

How much is Watkins worth now?

Chelsea fans singing for Mourinho?!

️⛔️ Pogba’s four-year ban!

