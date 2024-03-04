“I Got a Surprise For You”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by telling a story about a surprise provided by his family (1:05). Next, Jason explains why there are only three teams that can win an NBA championship, and just how far the Bulls are from contending. Jason also explains why he’s going to appreciate watching DeMar DeRozan for the last stretch of the Bulls’ season (18:04). Next, Jason gives his thoughts on Caitlin Clark breaking Pete Maravich’s scoring record, and why we can’t appreciate the moment for what it is (39:42). To wrap, Jason talks about why he doesn’t feel the Caleb Williams situation will go as planned for the Bears (56:03).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

