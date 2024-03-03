Brock Bowers On Potentially Playing in N.Y., Plus Marcus Spears Joins, and Matthew Berry Talks Jets and Giants Futures



‌(4:59) — BROCK BOWERS: Georgia TE Brock Bowers joins the show to discuss his career at Georgia, the upcoming draft, and potentially playing for either the Jets or Giants.

(10:41) — MARCUS SPEARS: ESPN’s Marcus Spears talks about how the Jets and Giants can improve in 2024, Aaron Rodgers, and his Big Swagu sandwich.

(24:46) — MATTHEW BERRY: NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry joins the show to talk about the rise of fantasy football, the best trends for drafting, and his Syracuse ties.

(41:02) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

