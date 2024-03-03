 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brock Bowers On Potentially Playing in N.Y., Plus Marcus Spears Joins, and Matthew Berry Talks Jets and Giants Futures

One of the NFL draft’s top prospects discusses the New York teams

By John Jastremski
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


‌(4:59) — BROCK BOWERS: Georgia TE Brock Bowers joins the show to discuss his career at Georgia, the upcoming draft, and potentially playing for either the Jets or Giants.

(10:41) — MARCUS SPEARS: ESPN’s Marcus Spears talks about how the Jets and Giants can improve in 2024, Aaron Rodgers, and his Big Swagu sandwich.

(24:46) — MATTHEW BERRY: NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry joins the show to talk about the rise of fantasy football, the best trends for drafting, and his Syracuse ties.

(41:02) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Brock Bowers, Marcus Spears, and Matthew Berry
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Celts Make History at the Garden, Roll the Warriors. Plus, Maye Vs. Daniels.

Brian and Jamie also discuss the Celtics’ incredible win streak

By Brian Barrett

The Wembageddon Is Upon Us

Justin, Wos, and J. Kyle Mann take a close look at Victor Wembanyama before discussing some college prospects

By Justin Verrier, Wosny Lambre, and 1 more

Bahrain Grand Prix Recap

Plus, Megan owes Haas an apology

By Megan Schuster

Antonia Hylton on ‘Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum’

Larry is joined by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton to talk about her latest book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

‘The Traitors’ Episodes 9-10 With Pilot Pete

Pilot Pete digs into all the drama, strategy, and emotion of his gameplay on ‘The Traitors’ Season 2

By Johnny Bananas

‘Dune: Part Two’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the masterpiece and how it stacks up with other sci-fi greats

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more