Celts Make History at the Garden, Roll the Warriors. Plus, Maye Vs. Daniels.

Brian and Jamie also discuss the Celtics’ incredible win streak 

By Brian Barrett
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps a dominant Celtics win over the Warriors at the Garden, which featured the largest halftime lead in franchise history, and argues that this team could be an all-time great in Boston sports history (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the NFL scouting combine and which QB he thinks will be available with the third pick: Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels (25:00). Finally, Brian and Jamie discuss the Celtics’ incredible win streak (45:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

