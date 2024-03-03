 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Wembageddon Is Upon Us

Justin, Wos, and J. Kyle Mann take a close look at Victor Wembanyama before discussing some college prospects

By Justin Verrier, Wosny Lambre, and J. Kyle Mann
Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin and Wos are joined by J. Kyle Mann to talk all things Victor Wembanyama. They discuss his development both offensively and defensively, his rivalry with Chet Holmgren, and how the Spurs should build around him (5:13). They also get into some college prospects as we begin tournament season (55:10).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Wosny Lambre
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Carlos Chiriboga and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

