The Wembageddon Is Upon Us

Justin and Wos are joined by J. Kyle Mann to talk all things Victor Wembanyama. They discuss his development both offensively and defensively, his rivalry with Chet Holmgren, and how the Spurs should build around him (5:13). They also get into some college prospects as we begin tournament season (55:10).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Wosny Lambre
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Carlos Chiriboga and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
