Ranking Playoff Teams’ Second Options and Concerns for College Development

Plus, Draymond Green’s latest ejection, Steph’s subsequent frustration, and March Madness talk

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are back to discuss Draymond Green’s latest ejection, Steph’s subsequent frustration, and more Warriors questions (7:49). Then, they answer which players on playoff-bound teams like the T-Wolves, Cavs, and Clippers are the second-most-important players to their teams’ success (25:22). Later, they wrap things up with some March Madness talk, including the big upset with Alabama beating North Carolina, and dive into concerns about player development in college (45:33).

‌Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi‌
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

