Ranking Playoff Teams’ Second Options and Concerns for College Development



Austin and Pausha are back to discuss Draymond Green’s latest ejection, Steph’s subsequent frustration, and more Warriors questions (7:49). Then, they answer which players on playoff-bound teams like the T-Wolves, Cavs, and Clippers are the second-most-important players to their teams’ success (25:22). Later, they wrap things up with some March Madness talk, including the big upset with Alabama beating North Carolina, and dive into concerns about player development in college (45:33).

‌Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi‌

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify