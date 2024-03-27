Three Pro Comps for the Top WR Prospects (and One Tight End)

LIVE SHOW in Detroit on April 24: Click below for tickets!
The guys break down the strengths and weaknesses of the biggest names in this year’s wide receiver class by comparing them to NFL pros with similar games (1:36). Later, they briefly talk through the new kickoff rules and the implications of the changes (63:21). “You guys want to do some emails?” (67:36)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady
