Three Pro Comps for the Top WR Prospects (and One Tight End)

The guys also chat about the new kickoff rules

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Missouri v Ohio State Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images


The guys break down the strengths and weaknesses of the biggest names in this year’s wide receiver class by comparing them to NFL pros with similar games (1:36). Later, they briefly talk through the new kickoff rules and the implications of the changes (63:21). “You guys want to do some emails?” (67:36)

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

