 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sweet 16 Prospects to Watch, Kentucky’s Loss, and the Search for the Top Prospect

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the players to keep an eye on, including Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan, Dalton Knecht, and more!

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Utah State v Purdue Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann give you six prospects to keep an eye on heading into the Sweet 16. Also, they discuss the best potential Elite Eight matchups for scouting prospects, Kentucky’s disappointing performance in the tournament, and the overall strength of this year’s class (36:12).

(02:42) - Zach Edey, Purdue
(09:50) - Donovan Clingan, UConn
(14:08) - Stephon Castle, UConn
(20:55) - Jared McCain, Duke
(26:14) - Harrison Ingram, North Carolina
(30:29) - Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Check out KOC’s 2024 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA Draft

The Latest

Pink Guy With Devon Gummersall and Joanna Robinson (Eps. 107-108)

The group talks about why these episodes have endured despite their difficult topic before Gummersall joins to reflect on playing the character

By Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and 2 more

The 2024 MLB Preseason Power Rankings

MLB Opening Day is almost here, and it’s time to break down the sport’s unpredictable pecking order. Can anyone compete with the top two teams? Who will be this season’s Rangers/Diamondbacks-esque surprise? And how will the wild-card race shake out?

By Zach Kram

NFL Over/Unders, AD’s Big Night. a Jayden Daniels Report, and Diddy’s Fall With Raheem Palmer and Van Lathan

Plus, gambling scandals

By Bill Simmons

Sweet 16 Preview and More With Jim Boeheim, and Dani Wexelman on the Top 10 NY Baseball Players

Opening Day approaches for the Yankees and Mets

By John Jastremski

10 Takeaways From NFL Owners Meetings

The league is changing tackling technique, kickoff formations, and even how much time you spend with your family on Christmas. Here’s what you need to know about the future of football.

By Nora Princiotti

‘OSP’ Super Sweet 16 Preview With Ian Eagle and Van Lathan

Highly anticipated games on the schedule

By Tate Frazier