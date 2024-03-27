Sweet 16 Prospects to Watch, Kentucky’s Loss, and the Search for the Top Prospect



The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann give you six prospects to keep an eye on heading into the Sweet 16. Also, they discuss the best potential Elite Eight matchups for scouting prospects, Kentucky’s disappointing performance in the tournament, and the overall strength of this year’s class (36:12).

(02:42) - Zach Edey, Purdue

(09:50) - Donovan Clingan, UConn

(14:08) - Stephon Castle, UConn

(20:55) - Jared McCain, Duke

(26:14) - Harrison Ingram, North Carolina

(30:29) - Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

