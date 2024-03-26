Rockets Soaring Up the Standings, and Who’s to Blame for the Identity-less Clippers



‌Austin and Pausha are back to discuss the Houston Rockets being the hottest team in the league, thanks in large part to Jalen Green’s incredible play (5:45). Then, they talk through the identity-less Clippers and suggest who could lead the team heading into the playoffs (30:00). Later, they speculate on rumors regarding Paul George possibly going to the Sixers, and why the Suns’ loss to the Wemby-less Spurs is very alarming (40:22).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz‌

Subscribe: Spotify