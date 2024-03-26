The Best ‘Raw’ Episode of the Past 20 Years?! Plus, Seth Rollins Catches a Stray.

Hey, hi, hello there! It’s officially the week before WrestleMania 40, and more important, it’s the week before the official Cheap Heat live podcast! We’re very close to selling out, so please grab your ticket here before it’s too late. On today’s episode, Rosenberg and SGG get into a whole bunch, including:
- Intro (00:00)
- SGG and Troy on the magnitude of WrestleMania (01:12)
- More details on the Heat ‘n’ Greet (10:33)
- Why last night’s Raw episode felt like a page out of the Attitude Era (13:20)
- Seth Rollins catches a stray (21:35)
- Is Roman Reigns being made into an afterthought? (25:19)
- Some of the sounds from last night (33:36)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (39:45)
- Mailbag (46:38)
Stay maj.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
