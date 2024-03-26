 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trump Gets His $280 Million Lucky Break

Tara and Bill Cohan also speculate on Trump’s actual net worth, break down his appeals pathway, and take a hard look at the future of Truth Social

By Tara Palmeri
Former President Donald Trump Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In New York Hush Money Case Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images


Tara and Puck’s own Bill Cohan get together to share their reactions to the news of the New York appeals court’s surprise decision to reduce Donald Trump’s bond from his civil fraud case and offer him an extra 10 days to pay it. They then speculate on Trump’s actual net worth, break down his appeals pathway, and take a hard look at the future of Truth Social.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Bill Cohan
Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

