Trump Gets His $280 Million Lucky Break



Tara and Puck’s own Bill Cohan get together to share their reactions to the news of the New York appeals court’s surprise decision to reduce Donald Trump’s bond from his civil fraud case and offer him an extra 10 days to pay it. They then speculate on Trump’s actual net worth, break down his appeals pathway, and take a hard look at the future of Truth Social.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Bill Cohan

Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

