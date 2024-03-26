 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cockers Calls Out Warren G, and England’s Chandler Cunningham-South in Studio

Domestic rugby is back, with Saracens turning the heat up against Quins and Gloucester claiming an emotional Ed Slater Cup against Leicester

By The Rugby Pod
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations 2024 Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images


Domestic rugby is back, with Saracens turning the heat up against Quins and Gloucester claiming an emotional Ed Slater Cup against Leicester. TMO Andy makes a return around the controversy in the booth with Austin Healy’s commentary. Plus, we’re delighted to be joined by one of the brightest stars in English rugby in Quins backrow Chandler Cunningham-South, who gives insight into the new generation of England players. Richard Cockvilli also calls in to demand that Wales and Warren G sign a contract for a promotion showdown after Georgia’s seventh Rugby Europe Championship win. Enjoy!

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

Sweet 16 Breakdown

The trifecta of John Jastremski, SportsGrid’s Mike Carver, and SuperBook Sportsbook’s Art DiCesare returns to analyze the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament round of 32

By John Jastremski

Bruins Check-In With Conor Ryan. Plus, Jerod Mayo Speaks to the Media.

Brian and Jamie look at the Bruins this season compared to their historic last season

By Brian Barrett

MF DOOM: A Hero in a Villain’s Mask

Season 12 of ‘Dissect’ celebrates the life and legacy of MF DOOM through a line by line, beat by beat analysis of his art

By Cole Cuchna

Five Dream First-Round Matchups for the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Stylistic clashes. Narrative bouts. Burgeoning rivalries and familiar foes. As the standings twist and turn, here are the series we’re hoping for.

By The Ringer Staff

24 Question Party People: Justice

Gaspard and Xavier of Justice drop by to discuss their new album, ‘Hyperdrama’; what they’ve been up to for the past eight years; and why making music is self-indulgent and that’s OK

By Yasi Salek

Trump Gets His $280 Million Lucky Break

Tara and Bill Cohan also speculate on Trump’s actual net worth, break down his appeals pathway, and take a hard look at the future of Truth Social

By Tara Palmeri