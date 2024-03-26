Cockers Calls Out Warren G, and England’s Chandler Cunningham-South in Studio

Domestic rugby is back, with Saracens turning the heat up against Quins and Gloucester claiming an emotional Ed Slater Cup against Leicester. TMO Andy makes a return around the controversy in the booth with Austin Healy’s commentary. Plus, we’re delighted to be joined by one of the brightest stars in English rugby in Quins backrow Chandler Cunningham-South, who gives insight into the new generation of England players. Richard Cockvilli also calls in to demand that Wales and Warren G sign a contract for a promotion showdown after Georgia’s seventh Rugby Europe Championship win. Enjoy!
