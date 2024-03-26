Joey’s Unprecedented Finale: Instant Reactions

A Bachelor finale can only mean one thing: Podcasting past the hour of 11 p.m. Juliet and Callie share their instant reactions to Daisy’s bold moves, Kelsey and Daisy’s friendship, Joey’s performance this season, and much more. They also go off on a series of tangents that can only occur at the end of a Bachelor journey, and maybe most importantly, react to the announcement of the next Bachelorette. It’s a historic night in Bachelor Nation in many ways.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Rivers
Producer: Brian H. Waters
