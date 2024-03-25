 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

'3 Body Problem' Episodes 1-5 and Benioff and Weiss's Adaptation Prowess

Chris and Andy also go over the news that 'Euphoria' Season 3 has been delayed indefinitely

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about the news that Euphoria Season 3 has been delayed indefinitely, and get into whether or not the show will ever come back (1:00). Then, they discuss the first five episodes of 3 Body Problem, touching on how Benioff and Weiss are at their best when working from a source material (15:43) and how the show manages to make dense sci-fi material feel light and fast-paced (34:32).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

