‘3 Body Problem’ Episodes 1-5 and Benioff and Weiss’s Adaptation Prowess

Chris and Andy talk about the news that Euphoria Season 3 has been delayed indefinitely, and get into whether or not the show will ever come back (1:00). Then, they discuss the first five episodes of 3 Body Problem, touching on how Benioff and Weiss are at their best when working from a source material (15:43) and how the show manages to make dense sci-fi material feel light and fast-paced (34:32).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
