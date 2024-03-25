The Battle for Attention: Streaming Vs. Social



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the battle for time in the attention economy of streaming and social media. They parse through the latest data on how people spend their time and wonder whether streaming services are in danger of losing relevance with young millennials and Gen Z. They talk about whether legacy studios and streamers are worried about apps like TikTok and how they are working to compete with them. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about Season 3 of Euphoria.

