The Battle for Attention: Streaming Vs. Social

Are streaming services are in danger of losing relevance with young millennials and Gen Z? Are legacy studios and streamers worried about apps like TikTok? Plus, Matt makes a prediction about Season 3 of ‘Euphoria,’ and more!

By Matthew Belloni
TikTok Could Be Banned In America Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the battle for time in the attention economy of streaming and social media. They parse through the latest data on how people spend their time and wonder whether streaming services are in danger of losing relevance with young millennials and Gen Z. They talk about whether legacy studios and streamers are worried about apps like TikTok and how they are working to compete with them. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about Season 3 of Euphoria.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

