A Weekend of Favorites, and Can the Rockets Make the Play-In? Plus, Best Bets.



The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping the opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament (1:00). Then, they transition to how to find the best odds for the Sweet 16 (13:50) and a discussion about how the Rockets can make the play-in tournament (20:08). They close the show by giving out their best plays for Monday night’s slate (28:31).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify