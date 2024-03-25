 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Weekend of Favorites, and Can the Rockets Make the Play-In? Plus, Best Bets.

Best odds for the Sweet 16, best plays for Monday night’s slate, and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping the opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament (1:00). Then, they transition to how to find the best odds for the Sweet 16 (13:50) and a discussion about how the Rockets can make the play-in tournament (20:08). They close the show by giving out their best plays for Monday night’s slate (28:31).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Stefan Anderson

