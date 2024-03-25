 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Eye the Third Seed, Yankees and Mets Prep for Opening Day, and Coach O’Toole Talks Sweet 16

JJ recaps the opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament, then talks Yankees, Mets, Knicks, and more

By John Jastremski
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


1:00) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament.

(9:55) — OPENING DAY: As the Yankees and Mets prepare for Thursday, JJ gives the keys to each team’s success.

(15:40) — KNICKS: The Knicks bounce back and win against their crosstown rival Nets, and are a half-game back from the Cavaliers for the third seed in the East.

(20:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(34:30) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pittsburgh men’s basketball associate head coach Tim O’Toole returns to discuss the Panthers being left out of the NCAA tournament, and previews the Sweet 16.

(58:04) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Tim O’Toole
Producer: Stefan Anderson

