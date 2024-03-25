Knicks Eye the Third Seed, Yankees and Mets Prep for Opening Day, and Coach O’Toole Talks Sweet 16



1:00) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament.

(9:55) — OPENING DAY: As the Yankees and Mets prepare for Thursday, JJ gives the keys to each team’s success.

(15:40) — KNICKS: The Knicks bounce back and win against their crosstown rival Nets, and are a half-game back from the Cavaliers for the third seed in the East.

(20:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(34:30) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pittsburgh men’s basketball associate head coach Tim O’Toole returns to discuss the Panthers being left out of the NCAA tournament, and previews the Sweet 16.

(58:04) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Tim O’Toole

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

‌