Is Joe Mazzulla Underrated? Plus, the Red Sox Rotation Is Set.



Brian explains why he thinks Joe Mazzulla has actually been underrated this season, as the Celtics have been playing with an incredible consistency and effort level on a nightly basis (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the Red Sox’s pitching staff, as Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck win the final two spots in the starting rotation (33:10). Finally, Brian answers a listener call before he and Jamie get to an email (49:20).

