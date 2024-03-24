 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Joe Mazzulla Underrated? Plus, the Red Sox Rotation Is Set.

Brian and Jamie also answer some listener calls and emails!

Brian explains why he thinks Joe Mazzulla has actually been underrated this season, as the Celtics have been playing with an incredible consistency and effort level on a nightly basis (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the Red Sox’s pitching staff, as Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck win the final two spots in the starting rotation (33:10). Finally, Brian answers a listener call before he and Jamie get to an email (49:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

