What’s Up With the Teams We Aren’t Talking About?



Sheil and Ben get together to discuss some of the teams around the NFL that have been relatively quiet or under the media’s radar since the season ended. They break down the offseason improvements made by championship contenders like the Packers (3:41), Cowboys (16:07), and 49ers (29:51) before analyzing squads that still have glaring question marks like the Commanders (41:48), Jets (51:05), and Colts (1:00:20).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

