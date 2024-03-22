“Celebrating Missed Jump Shots”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts by talking about March Madness. He discusses why he isn’t as amped for the tournament as he used to be, college basketball’s star problem, and why he eschews rooting for upsets (1:38). Following that, Jason talks about Caleb Williams’s Pro Day. He discusses why Chicago better get ready to be under the microscope, why Caleb Williams has more heat on him than any recent no. 1 pick, and how some of the fan base has unreal expectations for him (33:10).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

