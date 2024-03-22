 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Celebrating Missed Jump Shots”

Jason talks about why he isn’t as amped for March Madness as he used to be and why Caleb Williams has more heat on him than any recent no. 1 pick

By Jason Goff
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: MAR 20 USC Trojans Pro Day Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason starts by talking about March Madness. He discusses why he isn’t as amped for the tournament as he used to be, college basketball’s star problem, and why he eschews rooting for upsets (1:38). Following that, Jason talks about Caleb Williams’s Pro Day. He discusses why Chicago better get ready to be under the microscope, why Caleb Williams has more heat on him than any recent no. 1 pick, and how some of the fan base has unreal expectations for him (33:10).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

