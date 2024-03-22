 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York’s Hottest Nightclub, a Meal in Space, and Tasting Spicy Potato Tacos

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby give their thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown’s admission that she leaves negative reviews

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Taco Bell’s new Cravings Value Menu for Trend column in Food Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on yet another Philly food heist, react to Millie Bobby Brown’s admission that she leaves negative reviews, and discuss where the taxes from rum go. For this week’s Taste Test, they try spicy potato tacos from Taco Bell. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

