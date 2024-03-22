New York’s Hottest Nightclub, a Meal in Space, and Tasting Spicy Potato Tacos



Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on yet another Philly food heist, react to Millie Bobby Brown’s admission that she leaves negative reviews, and discuss where the taxes from rum go. For this week’s Taste Test, they try spicy potato tacos from Taco Bell. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

