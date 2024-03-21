Mark Daniels on the Pats’ Offseason. Plus, Ian Cundall Previews the Sox.



Brian chats with MassLive’s Mark Daniels about expectations for new Pats head coach Jerod Mayo, the top QB prospects and their pro days, the franchise’s new team-building philosophy and timeline, and more (0:30). Then, Brian chats with SoxProspects’ Ian Cundall about spring training, the chances Ceddanne Rafaela will be starting CF this season, and updates on the Sox’s other top prospects, like Miguel Bleis and Marcelo Mayer (40:50). Brian and Jamie end with some thoughts on which franchise is closer to success (1:18:55).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Mark Daniels and Ian Cundall

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

