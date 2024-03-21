 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mark Daniels on the Pats’ Offseason. Plus, Ian Cundall Previews the Sox.

Daniels discusses expectations for Jerod Mayo, top QB prospects’ pro days, and the franchise’s new timeline. Then, Cundall talks chances of Ceddanne Rafaela at starting CF, updates on the Sox’s other top prospects, and more.

By Brian Barrett
Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images


Brian chats with MassLive’s Mark Daniels about expectations for new Pats head coach Jerod Mayo, the top QB prospects and their pro days, the franchise’s new team-building philosophy and timeline, and more (0:30). Then, Brian chats with SoxProspects’ Ian Cundall about spring training, the chances Ceddanne Rafaela will be starting CF this season, and updates on the Sox’s other top prospects, like Miguel Bleis and Marcelo Mayer (40:50). Brian and Jamie end with some thoughts on which franchise is closer to success (1:18:55).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Mark Daniels and Ian Cundall
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

