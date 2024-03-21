Joel Embiid Chooses Team USA Over France, and LeBron Enters the Podcast Space

Logan and Howard discuss Joel Embiid’s decision to represent the United States over France at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the current state of international recruiting, and the future of Team USA’s program (1:02). Next, they talk about the launch of LeBron James’s new podcast with J.J. Redick and why they were initially skeptical of it, as well as why it has a lot of promise (22:58).
Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS