What’s Up Thursdays: ‘Bachelor’ Finale, Kelsey and Daisy’s Socials, Tyler Cameron’s New Show, and More Reality TV

Juliet is back with What’s Up Thursday, when she goes over what’s up in Bachelor Nation, on Bachelor Reddit, in the broader world of reality TV, and of course her reading list! This week, Juliet discusses the upcoming finale of The Bachelor and her thoughts on Kelsey and Daisy (2:17) and some more Bachelor Nation news, including Tyler Cameron’s new show and Brayden and Christina’s marriage (7:20). Juliet also goes over some other reality TV shows and a few book recommendations (10:50).
Hosts: Juliet Litman
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
