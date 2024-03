With the Women’s Six Nations kicking off this weekend, we’re delighted to be joined by two England superstars in Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach to preview this year’s tournament and talk about their careers. Presenter Laura Winter interviews the two Red Roses about their journey so far, the Rugby World Cup, their biggest rivalries, initiations, team tattoos, the growth of the women’s game, as well as looking forward to this year’s competition. Enjoy!

