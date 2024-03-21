 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

March Madness Picks With John Jastremski. Plus, the Celtics Beat the Bucks.

Brian explains why he still feels that the Bucks pose the biggest threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference and chats with John Jastremski about the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski
Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Bucks Wednesday night and explains why he feels that the Bucks pose the biggest threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as they give out their picks and best bets for March Madness (31:50). Brian and Jamie end with some final thoughts on the tournament (50:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

